Inauguration Weekend 2017
ALL IN SERVICE DC celebrates DC’s diversity by giving back to local organizations that keep our community thriving.
This inauguration weekend, eat, drink and explore in DC for good.
The events of the inauguration present a vital opportunity to serve our nation’s capital by creating inclusive spaces, in service not only to our guests, but also to our community. These are the fundamentals of hospitality, and it is in this spirit that we invite you to join us.
Who:
We are a team of people from the hospitality community, service workers, and restaurateurs, who are making a statement of inclusion and love for community. As a service industry - like a gracious host - we welcome all.
Your patronage supports:
and others!
All In Service is a DC-wide industry fundraising event the weekend of January 20-22. Participating bars, restaurants, and coffeeshops in the DMV area will donate funds to organizations that service the DC community.
Find Participants in:
Join Us:
Want your business to participate? Have questions? Reach out here. The deadline for business sign-ups is January 17th at 5:00 p.m.
For press inquiries, contact Sarah Massey at sarah@massey-media.com or (202) 445-1169.